Obama White House Photographer Pete Souza Trolls Trump Over Mika Tweets

Pete Souza's recent barrage of Instagram posts are a silent reminder that some images are actually best summed up with just one word: respect.

The former White House photographer has been known to take not-so-subtle jabs at President Trump, and on Thursday, Souza quietly trolled the 45th president with a few select photos from Obama's presidency shortly after news broke that Trump had tweeted yet another misogynistic comment.

"Respect for women, 1," Souza captioned the first in a series of five photos. "(President Obama strategizes with from left, White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler; Communications Director Jennifer Palmeiri; Katie Beirne Fallon, Deputy Communications Director; and Cecelia Munoz, Director of the Domestic Policy Council, in 2013.)"

In the image, shot from over Obama's shoulder, the then-Commander-in-Chief can be seen gesturing as he chats with the four women, who are listening intently to his words. A second photo shows Obama having a chummy chat with a young woman while visiting Cleveland.

"Respect for women, 2. (President Obama talks with a young woman during a stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Ohio in 2012.)," the caption reads.

On Thursday, Trump took aim at MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough after they painted him in an unflattering light on their show, calling out Brzezinski in particular for "bleeding badly from a face-lift" during a visit to his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. (The sitting president also called Brzenzinski "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and Scarborough "Psycho Joe.")

Members of Trump's own party quickly condemned the president for his vitriolic tweets. "Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America," Senator Lindsey Graham wrote. Senator Ben Sasse echoed Graham's sentiment, writing: "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office."

In response to Trump's public temper tantrum, Brzenzinski and Scarborough wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post later that day, noting that "Donald Trump is not well," and chastising the president for his "unhealthy obsession" with their show.

Trump also made for an uncomfortable headline Tuesday when he paused a phone conversation with the new prime minister of Ireland to single out an Irish reporter who had caught his eye. As a room full of reporters looked on, Trump gestured demeaningly at the journalist, Caitriona Perry, beckoning her over so he could get a closer look.

"And where are you from? Go ahead. Come here, come here. Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press," he said to Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, adding, "She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."