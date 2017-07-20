Watch Live Stream of O.J. Simpson's Parole Hearing

O.J. Simpson will face the Nevada Board of Parole Thursday in a hearing that could lead to his release from prison. Simpson has served nine years of a nine-to-33-year sentence for his role in a 2007 confrontation over sports memorabilia a Las Vegas hotel. If four out of the seven members on the parole board vote in favor of his release, Simpson could be out of prison as early as October 1st. Watch a live stream of the parole hearing above (via LawNewz) beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

Related 'O.J.: Made in America': The Rise and Fall of a Sports Hero Epic chronicle of the Juice's life reframes "Trial of the Century" through the lens of race — and makes you rethink the entire story

Simpson was found guilty of 12 charges in the Las Vegas incident, including armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. The former football star and five others were convicted of storming into the room of two memorabilia dealers and leaving with hundreds of items. Simpson claimed he only wanted to retrieve items from his own career, including ceremonial footballs and photos of his family that were allegedly taken from his home. Prosecutors countered that he should have filed a civil lawsuit if he believed the items had been stolen.

Simpson's guilty verdict coincidentally came down 13 years to the day after he was famously acquitted for the killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. He has spent the last nine years at Lovelock Correctional Facility, a medium security prison in the Nevada high desert. In 2013, he was granted partial parole for his "positive conduct while in prison" as well as other factors.

Simpson is undeniably the most high-profile inmate at Lovelock. According to a recent CNN report, he has maintained good relationships with prisoners and guards, largely stayed out of trouble and his celebrity status has led to such perks as cutting the food line. Simpson also coached the Lovelock softball team to two championships and was an avid fantasy football player.

However, Simpson's past periodically came up. One guard apparently dropped a glove in front of him once and asked him if it fit, a nod to the most famous moment of the Simpson/Goldman trial. Somewhat more innocuously, a group of guards took to calling Simpson "Nordberg," the name of his character in the Naked Gun movies.