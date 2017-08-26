Netflix Creates Weed Strains Inspired by Service's Original Shows

Netflix will briefly enter the boutique weed business with a line of marijuana strains tailored to accompany the streaming service's exclusive series.

This weekend only in Los Angeles, Netflix is teaming with the city's Alternative Herbal Health Services for a pop-up event offering "The Netflix Collection," 10 different strains inspired by shows like Arrested Development, Orange Is the New Black and Bojack Horseman.

"Each strain was cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone," Netflix said in a statement. "For example, sillier shows may be more indica dominant, while dramedies will be more sativa dominant to help the more powerful scenes resonate."

Due to federal law, Netflix won't actually profit from the sale of "The Netflix Collection"; instead, the pop-up event is a promotional stunt of sorts for the streaming service's Disjointed, a new series about a cannabis dispensary. Three of the 10 blends are inspired by Disjointed, which premiered Friday, the Guardian reports.

To accompany Arrested Development, the pop-up will sell "Banana Stand Kush," which is recommended to be rolled into a "big yellow joint." "Camp Firewood," meant for pairing with Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, offers "a very chill indica." The rebooted Mystery Science Theater 3000 is represented by "Moon 13," a nod to the series' home base.

Other Netflix shows to get their own weed strain include Grace & Frankie, Chelsea, Santa Clarita Diet and Lady Dynamite.

The Netflix Collection pop-up runs until August 27th. Only those who qualify to purchase marijuana through California's regulations can purchase the strains.