Michael Moore Reveals New Anti-Trump Satirical Broadway Show

Political filmmaker Michael Moore will critique and satirize President Trump with his debut Broadway production, The Terms of My Surrender. The one-man show, helmed by Tony-winning director Michael Mayer (American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), will begin previews on Friday, July 28th at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, with the official opening date set for Thursday, August 10th.

"I think what the world needs right now is Michael Moore standing on a Broadway stage sharing his hilarious stories and incendiary political perspective, creating the kind of dialogue that can only happen in the theater," Mayer said in a statement.

A press release describes the show as a "ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border."

The limited 12-week engagement, which will be held just blocks from Trump Tower, will also feature a set from David Rockwell (Falsettos, She Loves Me), lighting design by Kevin Adams (American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design from Brian Ronan (Book of Mormon), costumes by Jeff Mahshie (She Loves Me, Next to Normal), video and projection designs from Andrew Lazarow and movement direction by Noah Racey.



Moore has been brazenly critical of both Trump and his supporters before the after the election. The night before the presidential inauguration, the filmmaker joined Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, Reverend Al Sharpton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and SNL's go-to Trump impersonator, Alec Baldwin, for a protest against the then-president-elect outside Trump International Hotel.

In October, Moore premiered a new film about Trump, Michael Moore in TrumpLand, based on a one-man show he performed earlier that month in Ohio.

Moore predicted Trump's victory in July 2016, at a point when experts and polls leaned toward Hillary Clinton. "This wretched, ignorant, dangerous part-time clown and full time sociopath is going to be our next president," he wrote in a blog post. "President Trump. Go ahead and say the words, ‘cause you’ll be saying them for the next four years: “PRESIDENT TRUMP."