Michael Moore Responds to Donald Trump's 'Total Bomb' Broadway Claims

Donald Trump and Michael Moore engaged in a Twitter fight after the president lashed out at the documentarian's Trump-centric Broadway show The Terms of My Surrender.



Related Michael Moore Explains Why His Broadway Show Is About Hope He wants "self-hating liberals" to attend 'The Terms of My Surrender,' so that they can heal and feel energized to fight President Donald Trump

On Saturday, Trump tweeted of the show, which ended on October 22nd, "While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!"

Hours later, Moore responded to Trump in a series of tweets, informing the president that the Broadway residency was only a limited engagement that concluded on its previously scheduled end date.

"You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency – which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD," Moore wrote. "On Broadway, Donald, they call it a 'LIMITED ENGAGEMENT' – just like we’re planning on making your presidency."

A spokesperson for The Terms of My Surrender confirmed to the New York Times, "Michael Moore's Broadway show was always meant to be a limited engagement. It closed, as planned, on Sunday, Oct. 22. It was not forced to close early."

Moore also listed the issues Trump should be focusing on instead of his Broadway show, like the ongoing post-Hurricane Maria crisis in Puerto Rico, an armed service member killed in Afghanistan and the impending indictments in Robert Mueller's investigation.

"Prosecutor Mueller's Grand Jury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration," Moore tweeted to Trump. "R u trying 2 distract us from this?" Moore also posted a photo of himself with Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner.

The Terms of My Surrender grossed $4.2 million over its 12-week run; not a box office smash, but good enough to keep the show from ending prematurely, Playbill reports.



"My 100 performances on Broadway represent perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career," Moore said in a statement earlier in the week when his Broadway stay concluded. "Broadway remains a powerful hub of American popular culture and I plan on being back — with both a new play and a new one-man show — soon. As for The Terms of My Surrender — there is no surrender! We'll be taking our Broadway show on the road next summer!"