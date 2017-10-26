Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson Talk Weinstein, Sexual Harassment Culture

Fellow Fox News alum Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly sat down with Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, respectively, on Wednesday night to share their two cents about the ongoing saga surrounding Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment and assault over the years.

Carlson, who famously sued then-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in July 2016, told Colbert that the culture surrounding sexual assault and harassment has changed significantly in the last few months, and for the better.

"Those stories [of women accusing Trump] went away pretty quickly," she said after Colbert listed the many men who have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks. "What's changed in our culture, which is amazing because cultural shifts take a long time to change, in just 15 months, [is] all the women who are coming forward now, their stories are still in the news. That is amazing that we're not discounting them anymore."

Carlson said that when she first publicly opposed Ailes, it felt like an insurmountable task to see her lawsuit through. She was "automatically called a liar" for trying to legally take down "probably the most powerful man in media," but she persevered through the negative press because she knew it was important to put her foot down.

"Thank God more women are being fierce and have found the courage and bravery from within and are unafraid to come forward and say, 'Me too,'" she said. "And they're saying they're not going to put up with this crap anymore. And if I had anything to do with that, I am eternally grateful. If I gave the courage to one person to come forward and be fierce, then my job is done."

Meanwhile, over at The Late Show, Carlson's former colleague Kelly shared her thoughts on why so many women hesitate to say anything about misconduct in the workplace.

"Even if HR is a real option, it doesn't always go your way," Kelly told Meyers. "If you take a shot at the king you better kill him, you've heard that saying. If you don't win this showdown, you know what's going to happen to you."

Kelly added that men in power often manipulated the relationship between themselves and the women they abused so that it would appear friendly in public. Case in point, she said: Bill O'Reilly's recent decision to post thank-you notes that Kelly had written him over the years as a way to undermine the credibility of her claims that she had complained about O'Reilly to executives before.

"I think it’s right out of the playbook of a lot of these guys," she said of O'Reilly's retaliation against her headline-making monologue earlier this week. "I mean, ask yourselves: Who keeps thank-you notes from nine years earlier and puts them in a file just in case they need them?"

Both Carlson and Kelly's comments come just days following a bombshell revelation that Fox News renewed O'Reilly's contract just one month after the former host paid a $32 million settlement to Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl over claims of sexual harassment.

Fox News denies that it knew about the settlement.