Manchester Mom Searching for 15-Year-Old Daughter Learns of Her Death

In the days since the deadly terror attack on Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert Monday night, authorities and family members have begun revealing the identities of some of those killed when 22-year-old British national Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the venue's foyer.

So far, police have confirmed 22 deaths and 59 injuries. The fatalities include children as young as eight years old and parents who were waiting to pick them up. Those killed include students and professionals, according to The New York Times

One victim whose name has been made public recently is 15-year-old Olivia Campbell. Her mother had spoken to Rolling Stone hours after the attack, when she was still looking for her daughter. "I am in hell," she said. "I have been told to wait here to wait and see if there is a call or if she comes home, but all I want to be doing is combing the streets for my baby. This is just awful."

Campbell, who was living in Bury, Greater Manchester and was reportedly a big fan of Grande, had attended the concert with a friend named Adam. She was killed on her way out, when hit by shrapnel by what The Guardian suggest could have been a nail bomb. Campbell's mother, Charlotte, reported her daughter's death in a Facebook post: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell, taken far, far too soon. Go sing with the angels and keep smiling, mummy loves you so much."

Another victim was eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, whom a school principal described to The New York Times as "quiet and unassuming, with a creative flair." She had attended the concert with her mother and older sister, who are both in the hospital.

Others who were killed in the attack include an 18-year-old health and social care student, Georgina Bethany Callander, a man in his late twenties, John Atkinson, 14-year-old student and Cheshire Young Farmers Club member Nell Jones, and a 32-year-old, Kelly Brewster, who attempted to protect her sister and niece. Another young victim, according to the Liverpool Echo, was Megan Hurley, whose age was unknown at press time; the site suggests she was a primary school student. It also reported that her family has since posted a crowd-funding campaign to help raise money to give the girl a "beautiful sendoff."

The Times reports that the explosion also claimed the lives of several parents who had gathered, waiting for their children to come out. A Polish couple that lived in York, England, Angelika and Marcin Klis, were waiting at the site of the blast for their two daughters, Alex and Patrycja, whom the paper says are both reported as being safe. The detonation also killed friends and mothers Alison Howe and Lisa Lees, who were each awaiting their 15-year-old daughters, who are also both safe.

Martyn Hett, a public-relations manager who attended the concert, died in the explosion. He'd had a glass of prosecco before the show with a friend and was planning a trip to the United States that he'd been counting down to on his Facebook page, according to the Times.

In reporting on the deaths, the Times quoted William McCants, a senior fellow at the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution about why Abedi targeted the concert for his attack. "It's intended to shock," he said. "You get maximum fear by attacking a vulnerable population: kids."

The Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena attack.

Additional reporting by Sian Hewitt and Omid Scobie from Britain.