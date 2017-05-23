A grandmother who rescued more than 50 young children who were stranded without their parents after the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night says she is "no hero."



The detonation killed 22 fans and injured 59 others. But Paula Robinson risked her own safety to help youngsters feel safe – taking them from outside the MEN Arena and to a nearby hotel where she stayed with them, comforting them and trying to be a point of contact for desperate and terrified parents fearing the worst.

The 48-year-old was at Victoria Station when she heard a "huge bang" and saw the explosion, after which she said she saw "so many lost little ones" screaming.

She jumped into action, rounding up as many as she could and heading to a nearby hotel where she got them warm drinks and "dished out cuddles" to those needing a reassuring hand.

Courtesy of Paula Robinson

She took to social media to share her mobile number and set about trying to reunite moms and dads with their little ones.

But she has refuted reports she is a hero, telling Rolling Stone: "I did nothing that nobody else would do. I thought of my own kids and I just know what I would have wanted. I would have wanted them to be looked after and taken away from the area if I couldn’t have done it.



"Everyone was all over Facebook, so I thought if I could get my number out there and get it shared people could call me and hopefully I could help in a small way. ... I have children and I have grandkids, it makes me feel sick to think of those little lives lost."

People however have labeled Paula a legend, saying she needs recognizing for the act of selflessness.

Martina Carson, who shared Robinson's post online on Monday night, wrote: "People like Paula give us that ray of hope that there is more good than bad in the world."

While Leo Swanson, another person engaged on social media, added: "God bless this woman. These children needed a guardian angel and that came in the form of Paula last night. I am sure there are so many parents thankful to you today."

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the terror attack, which The New York Times says is the deadliest on British soil since 2005. The assailant died in the blast.

