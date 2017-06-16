Lorde said she wasn't craving more attention when she started a secret onion ring Instagram earlier this year – just some greasy snacks.

The New Zealand native confirmed on The Tonight Show Thursday that she is indeed the creator of a now-defunct Instagram handle "onionringsworldwide." News of the artist's possible clandestine double-life as an onion ring connoisseur first broke earlier this week, when fans questioned whether the person behind the account was, in fact, the "Perfect Places" singer.



"I naively didn't realize that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places," Lorde told Jimmy Fallon. When Fallon pointed out that the lowly onion ring doesn’t often get the credit it deserves, she agreed.

"I think they're underrated as well," she said. "I don't think they get enough credit."

Fans first speculated that Lorde might be the culprit behind the unusual account after noting that the Grammy winner and several of her close colleagues, including Universal Music promotions director Justin Warren and keyboardist Jimmy Mac, were among the its meager followers. Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the locations where the onion ring photos were snapped matched the trajectory of Lorde's own travels: on a plane from Tennessee to New York, in Sydney, and once in Hatfield, just north of London, according to Newshub.

Perhaps one of the most hilariously detailed clues that led fans to believe Lorde was the Instagram's progenitor, however, was that the fingers partially displayed in some of the onion ring photos looked eerily similar to the star's long, elegant digits.

Onionringworldwide garnered more chatter on the Internet after fans began to add to the conspiracy theory, eventually leading the acclaimed musician to decide to shut it down.

"I feel like it kind of reads like the kind of thing a pop star would do to look relatable which I wasn’t doing!" she explained. "It was a funny thing with my friends on the tour and I was like, this is a good pastime."

Asked what her taste preferences are now that she’s sampled so many rings, Lorde responded without missing a beat: "batter better than a crumb."

