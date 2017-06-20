Lorde was quick to own up to comments she made during a recent interview that seemed to compare her friendship with Taylor Swift to having a friend with an autoimmune disease.

The questionable quotes surfaced when the "Perfect Places" singer was chatting with The Guardian in an interview published Saturday, and talk turned to how she navigates high-profile friendships with fellow celebs like Swift.



"It's like having a friend with very specific allergies," she told the publication in jest. "There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

Multiple outlets picked up on the admittedly insensitive comment and spun the quote slightly out of context, making it seem as though Lorde had specifically targeted Swift with her off-color remark.

The New Zealand native was hit with a number of comments from fans who felt she was making light of serious health challenges. One in particular seemed to resonate with Lorde, and the Melodrama creator took to Twitter to offer her apologies. "I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this," the commenter tweeted. "What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make." (Swift's other BFF, Selena Gomez, suffers from lupus, and has been very open about her struggles.)

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

In response, Lorde tweeted: "Didn't mention Taylor, but regardless, I f--ked up & that was really insensitive. I'm sorry." The original commenter later thanked Lorde for admitting her misstep. "<3 love you for owning this, queen of apologies! x" she wrote.

Lorde has been a very visible part of Swift's notorious "squad" from the get-go, and the fellow musical prodigies have shared snippets of their friendship on social media. In November, Swift threw Lorde a star-studded 20th birthday party that included the likes of Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham, Aziz Ansari and Jack Antonoff.