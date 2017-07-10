Lorde: Common Perceptions of Taylor Swift's Squad Are 'Frustrating'

Lorde has clarified her comments about not being a part of Taylor Swift's "squad" in a Twitter post. The singer had previously compared her friendship with fellow famous stars like Swift to an "autoimmune disease," which she then apologized for.

Like the disease comment, Lorde had found herself in the midst of controversy over answering a question about the nature of her friendship with Swift. In an interview on the Australian morning show Sunrise, she noted how wonderful it has been to meet her musical heroes but that she does not hang out with them. The editing of the clip made it appear as if Swift had been one of the heroes she was referring to, and when it jumped to a question about being in Swift's friend group — known publicly as her "squad" — Lorde rolled her eyes and noted that she doesn't call her idols for advice.

"Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much," Lorde wrote on Twitter. "In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith — those were the 'idols' I was referring to that I'm not friends with, not Taylor!"

The "Green Light" singer's message continued with her annoyances at the concept of Swift's "squad," a phrase she does admit rolling her eyes at. "I've always found people's perception of this 'squad' idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know an some of [whom] I've never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we're all blood members of a secret cult." (As documented on social media over the past few years, that so-called "squad" of Swift pals has included supermodels Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid, Girls creator Lena Dunham, actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and, indeed, many others, most of them celebrities.)

The New Zealand-born artist goes on to once more assert that she and fellow prodigy Swift are close in spite of her interview responses being misinterpreted. "I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past five years," she revealed. "I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn't faithfully her person."