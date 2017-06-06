London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a recent interview with the U.K.'s Channel 4 News that he's not planning on providing any sort of warm welcome for President Trump, who's set to make an official visit to the U.K. in October at Prime Minister Theresa May's invitation.

"I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for," Khan said on Monday, June 5th. "When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong."

Khan's comments come following a barrage of tweets that Trump sent out early Sunday morning following Saturday's terrorist attack on the London Bridge. In a statement to the city's residents, Khan had told Londoners that there was "no reason to be alarmed" by an increased police presence in the city on Sunday.

Trump then misrepresented Khan's comments, tweeting Sunday, "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and the Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" In a second tweet on Monday morning, Trump further insulted Khan, "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!"

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

A spokesperson for Khan told the UK's Guardian that the mayor had "more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks."



Political leaders and public figures have been quick to applaud Khan for his response to the terrorist attacks, as well as criticize Trump for his latest off-the-handle remarks.

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack. – LLukens 3/3 https://t.co/p4dDZuCpyO — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

I'd rather he didn't come, but if he does, I'd like his vile Tweets juxtaposed against whatever he's been coaxed to read off an autocue. https://t.co/mZvAWZ21BM — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2017

Both of these men are left-wing British Mayors who had their cities attacked by terror. Trump attacked one but not the other. Guess which. pic.twitter.com/QRKfxwLSLU — John Shafthauer (@hourlyterrier) June 5, 2017

Khan and Trump have clashed in the past, with Khan, a human rights lawyer and practicing Muslim, slamming Trump's call for a travel ban, saying that the president has an "ignorant view of Islam." In response, Trump has noted that "it is ignorant for him to say that" and has called Khan's leadership abilities into question.