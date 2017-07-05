Lindsay Lohan took her patriotism to an unlikely extreme on Tuesday, calling for her followers and the greater U.S. population to stop "bullying" the president.

The Mean Girls star took to Twitter on Independence Day to retweet one Trump supporter and add a message of her own.

"For ALL YOU CRYBABIES At @CNN Whining About Trump Beating Up Your Logo Take A Look At What A REAL POTUS & Man Does #4thOfJuly2017 #MAGA," the original poster wrote, sharing a screen grab of a Breitbart article with the headline: "President Donald J. Trump has backed the fight to save the critically ill British baby Charlie Gard…"

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

Lohan shared the message along with her own opinion, writing, "THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA."

The London-based actress later followed up her tweet with another message, lauding praise on the entire Trump family, calling them "kind people."

"As An American, why speak poorly of anyone?" she pondered.

Lohan has drawn criticism in the past for her support of Trump. In February, she urged Americans to "join" the president during a Facebook Live Q&A session.

"I think always in the public eye you’re going to get scrutinized," she said at the time. "He is the president – we have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him." (During the 2016 presidential election, she cryptically endorsed Hillary Clinton with a tweet, "I couldn't understand you more," and following Trump's win, she tweeted, "Retweet if you want a recount." The latter tweet has since been deleted.)

Trump, on his end, hasn't always had the kindest things to say about the former Disney star. During the presidential election, comments he made in 2004 about Lohan being a "deeply troubled" teen star resurfaced.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Trump brought up Lohan, asking the shock jock what he thought of the former child star.

"I think she's hot," Stern replied, to which Trump mused, "There's something there, right? But you have to like freckles. I've seen a, you know, close up of her chest and a lot of freckles. Are you into freckles?"

Stern confirmed that he is not, and then turned the question back on Trump, asking if he could imagine "having sex" with Lohan.

"She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed," Trump said. "How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they're always the best in bed?"

A rep for Lohan at the time issued a statement denouncing Trump's vulgar comments. "Donald Trump is a perfect example that money cannot buy you class. As a man, I am disgusted."