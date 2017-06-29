Carpool Karaoke, this is not. When Lin-Manuel Miranda threw down the #Ham4All Challenge earlier this week, celebrities from all across the show business spectrum stepped up their singing game en masse to help raise funds for a good cause.
In a post to Instagram Monday, Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry introduced the challenge, which is reminiscent of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge that took over social media in 2014.
"@ayeshacurry and I are collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations," Curry captioned a short clip of the couple promoting the cause. "We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families. The grand prize winner will join us and Lin-Manuel at the LA opening on August 16th. We think that this will be the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet, but we need your help… Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. #ham4all #thatgirlgood."
From there, the challenge and the hashtag went viral, with celebrities rapping their favorite "Hamilton" songs with gusto before tagging their A-list friends.
Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition is a group of 12 partner organizations that provides legal representation and advocacy for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, and is spearheaded by the Hispanic Federation – whose first president was Luis A. Miranda Jr., a.k.a. Lin-Manuel's father.
On Wednesday, Miranda debuted a powerful video for the song, featuring the likes of rappers K'naan, Residente, Riz MC (perhaps better known as The Night Of actor Riz Ahmed) and Snow Tha Product – a Somali Canadian, Puerto Rican, British Pakistani and Mexican-American.