Las Vegas Shooting: Artists, Actors, Celebrities Call for Gun Control

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Mark Ruffalo, Billy Eichner among the stars using their platform to advance discussion about gun control

After Sunday's deadly shooting in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga calls it "terrorism plain and simple" while urging gun control legislation; months after the terrorist bombing at her Manchester concert, Ariana Grande shares a similar message. Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Following the deadliest mass shooting in American history, in which at least 58 people were killed and 500 wounded at a musical festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, artists, actors and other celebrities from around the country are now using their platform in the hopes of advancing the conversation about gun control.

Since identified as Stephen Paddock, the shooter opened fire on a crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, stationed across the street from the outdoor venue where country singer Jason Aldean was performing at the time. The police uncovered at least 10 rifles in Paddock’s room, including hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Eric Paddock, the brother of the suspect, told reporters on Monday that Stephen Paddock legally owned "a couple" of handguns and may have owned one long gun, "but he had them in a safe." It’s still unclear how Paddock came into possession of so many rifles.

Billy Eichner has been one of the more vocal celebrities about gun control in wake of what happened. After tweeting "enough already" in all caps, the Difficult People and American Horror Story: Cult star questioned why congress hasn't been pushed more on the matter since Sandy Hook.

Lady Gaga shared a similar message, asking Democrats and Republicans to unite to bring an end to "terrorism." She then directed a tweet towards Paul Ryan and Donald Trump, urging them to “act quickly” on gun control.

Emmy Rossum, best known for playing the character Fiona Gallagher on Shameless, also tweeted at Trump calling for action.

John Legend said the news was “heartbreaking” and “devastating” in his own tweet before retweeting Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden on the need for gun control.

Gaga's fellow pop star Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester, England earlier this year was the target of a bombing that killed 22 people, called for "love, unity, peace, gun control."

Mark Ruffalo (as well as Julianne Moore, in a similar message) encouraged everyone to join the movement to end gun violence by texting Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that works with lawmakers to pass "common-sense laws and policies that save lives."

Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman said she was "disgusted" by the news and questioned why it is “so easy for crazy people to have guns.”

Comedian Michael Ian Black called the National Rifle Association (NRA) a terrorist organization. “There’s no other way to say it,” he tweeted before responding to criticism.