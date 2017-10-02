Las Vegas Shooting: Artists, Actors, Celebrities Call for Gun Control

Following the deadliest mass shooting in American history, in which at least 58 people were killed and 500 wounded at a musical festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, artists, actors and other celebrities from around the country are now using their platform in the hopes of advancing the conversation about gun control.

Since identified as Stephen Paddock, the shooter opened fire on a crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, stationed across the street from the outdoor venue where country singer Jason Aldean was performing at the time. The police uncovered at least 10 rifles in Paddock’s room, including hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Eric Paddock, the brother of the suspect, told reporters on Monday that Stephen Paddock legally owned "a couple" of handguns and may have owned one long gun, "but he had them in a safe." It’s still unclear how Paddock came into possession of so many rifles.

Billy Eichner has been one of the more vocal celebrities about gun control in wake of what happened. After tweeting "enough already" in all caps, the Difficult People and American Horror Story: Cult star questioned why congress hasn't been pushed more on the matter since Sandy Hook.



GUN CONTROL NOW. ENOUGH ALREADY. GROW THE FUCK UP. THE AVERAGE PERSON DOESN'T NEED A FUCKING MACHINE GUN. ENOUGH ALREADY. ENOUGH. ENOUGH. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

AND DON'T TALK ABOUT THE 2ND AMENDMFNT. THEY WEREN'T TALKING ABOUT AUTOMATIC WEAPONS & ANYONE WHO SAYS THAT NONSENSE IS ENABLING MASS MURDER — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Congress did nothing after Sandy Hook. NOTHING. Think about how INSANE that is. We're calling Congress about everything else, why not this?? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Lady Gaga shared a similar message, asking Democrats and Republicans to unite to bring an end to "terrorism." She then directed a tweet towards Paul Ryan and Donald Trump, urging them to “act quickly” on gun control.

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol 🇺🇸 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Emmy Rossum, best known for playing the character Fiona Gallagher on Shameless, also tweeted at Trump calling for action.

Dear @realDonaldTrump, the people of Las Vegas don't need your hashtags and empty tweets about "warmest condolences". They need action. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

I believe in prayer, but it's not enough by itself. We need better LAWS. In no world does a CIVILIAN need a MACHINE GUN. Let's fix this. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

John Legend said the news was “heartbreaking” and “devastating” in his own tweet before retweeting Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden on the need for gun control.

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots.



Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

How long do we let gun violence tear families apart? Enough. Congress & the WH should act now to save lives. There's no excuse for inaction. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2017

Gaga's fellow pop star Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester, England earlier this year was the target of a bombing that killed 22 people, called for "love, unity, peace, gun control."

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Mark Ruffalo (as well as Julianne Moore, in a similar message) encouraged everyone to join the movement to end gun violence by texting Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that works with lawmakers to pass "common-sense laws and policies that save lives."

Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them.

Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. pic.twitter.com/yNmPeBjrFB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 2, 2017

Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman said she was "disgusted" by the news and questioned why it is “so easy for crazy people to have guns.”

WHY is this horrible person allowed to have a gun? WHY. This has to stop. Why is it so easy for crazy people to have guns? I'm disgusted. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 2, 2017

Comedian Michael Ian Black called the National Rifle Association (NRA) a terrorist organization. “There’s no other way to say it,” he tweeted before responding to criticism.

The NRA is a terrorist organization. There's no other way to say it. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 2, 2017

Here is the definition of a terrorist organization/terrorism. This is the NRA. pic.twitter.com/BxdcQpeuKt — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 2, 2017