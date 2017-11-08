LAPD Is Investigating Corey Feldman's Hollywood Pedophile Ring Claims

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation to look into Corey Feldman's claims that a pedophile ring has long existed within Hollywood.

The Goonies actor tweeted Monday that he has taken the next step to "expose the truth." "I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW!" he wrote in part.

"OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS," he continued. "THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY! PLEASE HELP."

The LAPD confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that an investigation has indeed been opened.

"When a report is filed on something as severe as this, an investigation is opened by the robbery/homicide division (which also handles sex crimes)," LAPD Detective Ross Nemeroff told THR.

Last week, during an appearance on Dr. Oz. Feldman named Eighties actor and License to Drive costar John Grissom as one of the men who allegedly molested him as a teenager. The former child star called the LAPD to file a report against Grissom while on the show, telling officials that Grissom – who served time in prison in another child molestation case – still displayed photos of himself with Feldman and his late friend Corey Haim on his social media pages.

During his sit-down chat with Dr. Oz, Feldman also revealed that he had previously gone to the police in 1993 and named the perpetrators, but to no avail.

The talk show host initially called Feldman out on the claims, telling him that he had called the Santa Barbara police and that they had no record of Feldman naming names during their conversation.

Feldman explained that the police had turned off the recording device when he revealed the identity of his molesters.