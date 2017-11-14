Lady Gaga, Joe Biden Reveal Plan to Build Trauma Centers

At Glamour's Women of the Year Summit in New York City, former vice president Joe Biden detailed an ambitious initiative he's developing with Lady Gaga: creating trauma centers for victims of physical and emotional abuse.

"Women who are abused end up having long-term physical and physiological problems ... We finally are recognizing the long-term impacts," Biden said, specifying that women should be able to receive long-term help at such centers. "It's the next great frontier I want to be part of."



Biden and Gaga are in the early stages of planning the trauma center initiative, Entertainment Weekly reports. A rep for Gaga did not immediately reply to a request for more information.



Later in his speech, Biden also applauded the bravery of those who came forward with stories of sexual trauma in recent weeks against powerful Hollywood figures such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and Louis C.K.

"It's hard to come forward … don't let this slow up," Biden said. "This is time to fundamentally change the culture of how women are treated in American society ... The culture is changing because so many brave women — knowing they were going to be vilified — are coming forward. Look at all these men have rightfully lost, now. Million dollar contracts! That wouldn't have happened a year ago, five years ago, 10 years ago, so keep pushing."



In October, Biden and Gaga worked together to promote the nonprofit organization It's On Us, which provides education about identifying and preventing sexual assault on college campuses.

