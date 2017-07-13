Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News following the release of Donald Trump Jr.'s emails with a Russian lawyer last summer. Amid mounting national concern about Russian tampering with the United States voting process, the White House counselor infantalized the American public – and evaded the interview – by using flashcards.

"I just want to review, in case you run out of time," Conway said toward the end of her time on Fox News' Hannity Wednesday night. "This is how I see it so far. This is to help the people at home," she said with wink, pulling out a sheet of white paper with the words "Conclusion" and "Collusion" stacked one atop the other. "Collusion? No. We don't have that yet," she said, crossing out the word with a red pen.

At this point, Conway pulled out another white sheet of paper, this time with the words "Illusion" and "Delusion" printed on it. "I see illusion and delusion. So just so we're clear, everyone: four words. Collusion, no. Illusion, delusion, yes. I just thought we'd have some fun with words. A Sesame [Street] Grover's word of the day, perhaps."

Conway's interview comes after increasing information linking the Trump administration to Russian intelligence services, pointing toward a possible collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign last year.

The White House and the Kremlin have both issued denials saying they knew nothing of a June 6th, 2016 meeting between a well-connected Russian operative and three of Trump's closest advisors: his son, Donald Trump Jr., his son-in-law, Jared Kushner and his campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Conway appears to have engineered the interview as a distraction from the ongoing investigation. As reported by Time magazine, 'Kellycards' sparked dozens of memes, including references to Love Actually, The Office and even the ESPYs.

