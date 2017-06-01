Jim Carrey has become one of the first public figures to speak out in defense of Kathy Griffin after the comedienne came under fire for a controversial art project Tuesday.

Carrey, who is set to launch his new Showtime drama series, I'm Dying Up Here, on Sunday, June 4, was adamant that Griffin had done nothing wrong; Griffin apologized in a mea culpa Wednesday.

"I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times – because that line is not real," Carrey told Entertainment Tonight at the series' premiere Wednesday. "If you step out into that spotlight and you're doing the crazy things that [Trump] is doing, we're the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It's impossible to get away from it."

Carrey has long been known for his own singular form of comedy, ranging from slapstick flicks like 1994's The Mask or that same year's Dumb and Dumber to more serious, thought-provoking fare, like his dark turn as The Riddler in 1995's Batman Forever or the beloved Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004).

At the premiere Wednesday, a heavily bearded Carrey even ventured to detail his own damning dream about President Trump. "I had a dream the other night I was playing golf with Donald Trump," he said. "I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up. It was one of those dreams where you just want to get back to sleep so you can finish it, you know?"

On Tuesday, Griffin was hit with a barrage of criticism after she posted an image of herself holding up a bloody, decapitated fake head resembling Trump, a picture that she and photographer Tyler Shields hoped would provoke the American public. (Shields has since spoken out to defend the pair’s project, noting that even though the photo has upset many, "that's what art is meant to do.")

As a result of that photo, however, Griffin has since ruined her ties to CNN and Squatty Potty, which was going to run an ad campaign starring the comedienne. Following an outcry from the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization Wednesday, the USO also distanced itself from Griffin, tweeting, "Kathy Griffin had two USO experiences years ago. The USO has no relationship with Kathy Griffin.”

Griffin first traveled to Afghanistan in 2003 to entertain troops, and later flew to Iraq and Kuwait in 2006 for a second tour. She has hosted a holiday fundraiser and 2010’s VH1 Divas Salute the Troops special as well.