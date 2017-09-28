Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In a short note posted on Twitter, the Veep star wrote, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one.

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," Louis-Dreyfus continued. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO sent out a statement saying Louis-Dreyfus "received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys." The network added that the Veep writing staff would continue to prep the show's seventh, and final, season per usual, though noted, "HBO will adjust the production as needed."

"Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time," HBO said. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep." Season Seven of Veep is expected to air on HBO in 2018.

Louis-Dreyfus recently made Emmy history when she won her sixth consecutive Best Actress in Comedy award for Veep. The show also took home its fourth Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.