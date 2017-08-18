Jon Stewart bashed white supremacists and Donald Trump during the former Daily Show host's surprise appearance Thursday at Dave Chappelle's Radio City Music Hall show.

Related What the Left Can Do After Charlottesville After the violence in Virginia, the alt-right is forever fused with the neo-Nazi movement – and the left has been galvanized to fight

"Music and words and art is a power that can extinguish a Tiki torch," Stewart said of the so-called alt-right's Charlottesville gathering, reported New York Times' Sopan Deb in a series of tweets.

"It wasn't so much that there were Nazis. It was really the reaction by certain presidents," Stewart said before admonishing Trump for his "many sides" comments.

"There are two sides? Motherfucker? Two sides! I believe they are called the Allied powers and the Axis powers, and we used to be with the Allied powers. This motherfucker signed a treaty that I don't think any of us know about."

Stewart added, "I don't think everybody who likes him is a Nazi, but everybody who is a Nazi sure does seem to like him."

Stewart said he was first exposed to Trump's underbelly of anti-Semitism four years ago, when the mogul questioned why the Daily Show host changed his name from Jon Leibovitz. "Donald Trump was ... signaling to the underworld that Jews are amongst us," Stewart said Thursday. "I tweet back, 'Did you know Donald Trump's real name is Fuckface Von Clownstick.'"

Stewart added, "Here's the real truth. It's not a surprise in the United States of America that we elected Donald Trump president. The truth is it's a surprise that we ever elected Barack Obama president of the United States. Because that is where we rose above our history."

As for the white power movement that has become more evident since Trump's arrival, Stewart questioned white supremacy as a whole. "If you're a white supremacist, if you think you're the master race, how come we're all kicking your ass so easily," Stewart said, later pointing out that sports white athletes typically dominate – tennis and golf – were conquered by the Williams sisters and Tiger Woods.