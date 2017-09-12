John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Conan O'Brien Lead 2017 Stand Up For Heroes

John Oliver, Jon Stewart and Conan O'Brien lead an all-star line-up for the 11th annual Stand Up for Heroes event, which benefits injured service members and their families. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah and Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney and other surprise guests are set to appear at the 2017 function, scheduled for November 7th at New York City's theater at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets go on sale today at noon EST via the Bob Woodruff Foundation website, the New York Comedy Festival site and Ticketmaster.

Stand Up for Heroes helps launch the New York Comedy Festival, which runs November 7th through 12th at venues across New York City. O'Brien will move his TBS late-night show, Conan, to the Apollo Theater for a week of filming (November 6th through 9th) during the fest.



A portion from this year's proceeds – up to $500,000 – will support veteran organizations affected by recent natural disasters in the U.S., including a $300,000 commitment to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief group.

"Stand Up for Heroes is an opportunity for us all to put aside our differences and honor those who have, and continue to sacrifice so much for all of us, Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, said in a statement. "The power of coming together is even clearer as we reflect on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma where we were proud to see veterans stepping up as a force for good amid tragedy."

Stewart also appeared at the 2016 Stand Up for Heroes, alongside Bruce Springsteen and comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Louis C.K. and Jim Gaffigan.