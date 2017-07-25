John Mayer seems to have found more than just a new life calling. The artist who once told Rolling Stone he was looking for "the Joshua Tree of vaginas" seems to have found a new life perspective – not to mention sympathy for the no-longer-touring Justin Bieber.



Mayer took to Twitter Sunday night with an intriguing proposition: ask him anything, and he would answer.

It's Sunday evening. Let me be your life coach. If you can make the question fit, I'll make the answer fit. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

Mayer then began to retweet and respond to some of his fan's most pressing questions, including questions like "Do I send the text," to which he replied, "You know you're going to. So yes." Other curious fans were more interested in Mayer's own creative process, and asked him age-old questions about what it means to create.



"How do you defeat the creative block in your mind when you know you have something you wanna create or in my case write?: one Twitter user wrote. Mayer replied, "Songs don't come when you visualize yourself having another song. They come when you can't go another day without expressing how you feel."

Living in the future is fun. It can make the present more invigorating. Living in the past is useless. Forget that. https://t.co/pspvtwgvFu — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

It needs to stay theoretically possible. https://t.co/65UhrqmI46 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

It's enough time to tell someone isn't. As for "is"? Not enough time. https://t.co/wycD2croiZ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

When you take it a step too far https://t.co/GH6VUIvdhp — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

And on Monday, Mayer decided to turn his advice toward a fellow musical colleague Justin Bieber, who had announced earlier that day that he would be canceling the remainder of his Purpose world tour.



Amid a flurry of complaints and tears from Bieber fans, Mayer added his two cents to the conversation. "When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going," he tweeted. "We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [a thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer explained his take on celebrity and social media and the ways in which both have brought him both closer and more alienated from his fan base.



"When I send a poop joke out on Twitter, every single time, people write back, 'LOL, that's why I love you. You're not like every other bullshit celebrity,'" he said. "It shows an artist detaching from the matrix of trying to micromanage perfection. It's about not caring. So, it's not really about poop at all."

The Search for Everything artist also noted at the time that he's fully aware of the dangers of caring too much about what the public thinks – hence his support for Bieber's decision.

"I'll read a little something and die a thousand times in my own mind, visualizing the death of my career or respect for me and my music. I almost go blind," he admitted.

Speaking to Rolling Stone again earlier this year, an older, wiser Mayer mused, "I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39 – I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again. "

