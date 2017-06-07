LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Jerry Seinfeld made his boundaries known. At the David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. June 5th, he crossed paths with one very excited Kesha, who moved in to give him a hug – the only problem being that Seinfeld had no idea who she was.



In a clip that has since gone viral online, Seinfeld can be seen chatting with 94.7 Fresh FM's radio host Tommy McFly on the red carpet when the "TiK ToK" singer approaches from the side, interrupting his interview.

"I'm Kesha, I love you so much," she says as she opens her arms for an embrace. "Can I give you a hug?"

A startled Seinfeld looks at her, perplexed, and quickly puts up a hand in refusal. "No, thanks," he says.

Kesha, insistent on getting some sort of interaction with the comic legend, moves closer. "Please?" she asks, to which he again raises a hand and says, "No, thanks."

Instead of walking away with her dignity intact, however, the singer-songwriter tries one last time to embrace him. "A little one?" she asks a third time, a twinge of desperation creeping into her voice.

"No, thanks," he says a third time before Kesha finally walks off, mock-crying over their awkward interaction.

"I don't know who that was," he confesses to McFly, who informs him that the would-be hugger was an accomplished pop star. Seinfeld seems unimpressed with this new information, and simply brushes off the exchange with a shrug, saying, "I wish her the best." Here's how some online observers reacted to the painful exchange.

Y'all need to leave Jerry Seinfeld alone. A stranger asked him for a hug, he politely said "no thank you" and went back to his interview. — Sir James The Second (@JKH2) June 6, 2017

Jerry Seinfeld's net worth is $870 Million. I don't think he cares if some 10 year olds call him irrelevant. #JerrySeinfeldisOverParty — Speezy Azalean (@3mshaw) June 6, 2017

I'm a BIG hugger but I respect @JerrySeinfeld for setting and enforcing his physical boundaries https://t.co/tCGXmhmcM1 — Brian Goff (@briangoff) June 6, 2017

He's a germaphobe plus he said no 3 times. Kesha should of caught on after the first rejection — Lauren Emmerson (@A_MaizingBlue) June 7, 2017