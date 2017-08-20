Jerry Lewis: Jim Carrey, Deana Martin, More Remember Comedy Legend

The entertainment community turned to social media Sunday to pay tribute to the influential comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, who died earlier in the day at the age of 91.

Penn Jillette was among the first to comment about Lewis' death on Twitter, writing, "Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I feel apart, just sobbed. I guess it's time for that again." The Penn & Teller star later shared a photo he took with The Nutty Professor legend.

Jim Carrey, whose own comedy was heavily inspired by Lewis' style, tweeted, "That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was!"

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after," Samuel L. Jackson wrote.

Deana Martin, the daughter of Lewis' longtime comedy partner Dean Martin, tweeted, "I'm heartbroken at the loss of our life-long friend (Uncle) Jerry Lewis. I've loved him all my life and will miss him greatly."

As many noted, Lewis' death came less than 24 hours after fellow pioneering comedian Dick Gregory died.

Read more tributes to Lewis below:

As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 20, 2017

I'm heartbroken at the loss of our life-long friend (Uncle) Jerry Lewis. I've loved him all my life and will miss him greatly.

Deana Martin pic.twitter.com/ECsrZ4haLd — Deana Martin (@DeanaMartin_) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis in a 12 hour span? That shit happens in threes. I'm rollin' up in bubble wrap and layin' on the floor & whatnot — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

I realize I may be late with all this but all know is,losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 20, 2017

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...



...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

RIP JerryLewis. As a kid I saw ur tireless efforts to combat muscular dystrophy, showed entertainment & helping people can go hand in hand. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 20, 2017

The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017

How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

RIP Jerry Lewis, a legend and icon on many levels. Respect. Show your kids him and Dick Gregory. The world lost two giants. Remember them. 🙏 — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) August 20, 2017