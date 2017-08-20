Trending

Jerry Lewis: Jim Carrey, Deana Martin, More Remember Comedy Legend

The entertainment community turned to social media Sunday to pay tribute to the influential comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, who died earlier in the day at the age of 91.

Penn Jillette was among the first to comment about Lewis' death on Twitter, writing, "Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I feel apart, just sobbed. I guess it's time for that again." The Penn & Teller star later shared a photo he took with The Nutty Professor legend.

Jim Carrey, whose own comedy was heavily inspired by Lewis' style, tweeted, "That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was!"

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after," Samuel L. Jackson wrote.

Deana Martin, the daughter of Lewis' longtime comedy partner Dean Martin, tweeted, "I'm heartbroken at the loss of our life-long friend (Uncle) Jerry Lewis. I've loved him all my life and will miss him greatly."

As many noted, Lewis' death came less than 24 hours after fellow pioneering comedian Dick Gregory died.

Read more tributes to Lewis below: