Janet Mock's tolerance for "the limitations of little insecure men" has been tested once more. The trans activist recently penned a poignant response to Charlemagne tha God's recent Breakfast Club interview with comedian Lil Duval for Allure, calling out the radio show host's transphobic undertones.

Mock, who was a guest on the controversial morning show earlier this month, explained that she had agreed to sit in the hot seat at the time because she hoped to "use the show's vast platform to speak directly to their predominantly black and Latinx listeners [a gender-neutral term for Latino or Latina], who are often excluded from the conversations held in mainstream LGBT spaces (which are largely white, moneyed, and concerned with the centering of cis folk)."

A few days later, she awoke to a text from a friend asking if she was OK. Confused, she checked social media and found a video clip on Twitter that showed Lil Duval spewing hateful words about transgender women, and Charlamage and fellow cohosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy laughing up a storm.

In the clip, one of the hosts asks Lil Duval what he'd do if he had a sexual relationship with a woman and found out that she was transgender.

"This might sound messed up, but I don't care, she dying," he responded. When the hosts seemingly condemned him for his outrageous response, telling him that would be considered a "hate crime," Lil Duval pushed back.

"I can't deal with that," he said, growing visibly agitated at the questioning. "No, you manipulated me to believe in this thing. My mind, I'm gay now." Charlemagne, between chuckles, agreed that a transgender woman who didn't disclose her gender at birth early on in the relationship "should go to jail" or "some charges should be pressed."

At one point in the conversation, one of the hosts held up Mock's latest book, Surpassing Certainty, trying to get Lil Duval to agree that she was "beautiful," to which he referred to her as a "he."

"Nope. That nigga doing his thing … ain't finna get me," Lil Duval said.

"The hosts laugh after using my image as a literal prop – just days after I was a guest on the same show – for laughs, vitriol, and a deeper call and justification for violence," Mock wrote. "Just so we are clear: On a black program that often advocates for the safety and lives of black people, its hosts laughed as their guest advocated for the murder of black trans women who are black people, too!"

On Sunday, Charlamagne was interrupted during a speaking engagement at Politicon in Pasadena, California, with several advocates for transgender people began shouting at him while he was onstage: "We are not a joke! Trans people are not a joke!"