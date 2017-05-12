Hear Tim Heidecker Combat Internet Trolls, White House on New Songs

Tim & Eric's Tim Heidecker has shared two new songs attacking both Internet trolls and the White House. Recently, Heidecker parodied how conservatives viewed liberals with a song called "I Am a Cuck," which he performed live with Father John Misty.

<a href="http://timheidecker.bandcamp.com/track/for-chan">For Chan by Tim Heidecker</a>

"For Chan" has Heidecker playing on 4chan commenter culture as he sings from the perspective of someone who enjoys riling people up online with their comments. "If they made a movie of me, they'd have to cast the fattest actor," he sings on the acoustic song's chorus in between verses about typing in the dark and how right he is.

<a href="http://timheidecker.bandcamp.com/track/cooked-chinese-chicken-is-coming-our-way">Cooked Chinese Chicken (Is Coming Our Way) by Tim Heidecker</a>

On "Cooked Chinese Chicken (Is Coming Our Way)," Heidecker attacks politicians. Without saying Donald Trump's name, he indicts the president over his decisions since taking office and gets violent with his fantasies and reflections. "Ain't it a shame he's too dumb for suicide/Too self-absorbed, too filled with pride," he sings mournfully. Earlier in the song, he insists we "burn it all down, we're done with it."

Proceeds from the songs, which can be purchased on Bandcamp, will go to the ACLU and the American Heart Association.