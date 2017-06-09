Glenne Headly Dead: Tom Hanks, Steve Martin Remember 'Comic Genius'

Glenne Headly's unexpected death Thursday reverberated through several generations of Hollywood.

Related It Takes Two: Top 25 Best Buddy Comedies From mismatched cops on a job to teenage best friends going out in a blaze of glory, we count down the

The Steppenwolf alum, who is perhaps best remembered for her roles in Nineties era films like Dick Tracy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Mr. Holland's Opus, also recently co-starred alongside Hunger Games actor Josh Hutchinson in the Seth Rogen-produced Hulu comedy series, Future Man.



"I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time," Hutchinson captioned a touching post to Instagram. "She was powerful and strong and hilarious. Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut."

Headly's famous Dirty Rotten Scoundels costar, Steve Martin, called her a "comic genius."

Headly is remembered for her work in an array of genres beyond comedy, with actors like Richard Dreyfuss (in 1995's Mr. Holland's Opus) and Emma Watson and Tom Hanks (in the year's The Circle). And, of famously, Warren Beatty, whom she played opposite in 1990 hit Dick Tracy, in a memorable turn as his love interest, Tess Trueheart.

Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.



Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 9, 2017

I am torn apart by the news that dearest Glenne Headly has passed. Pained to tears! Much to early! Rest In Peace my dearest #sosayweall! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) June 9, 2017

Terribly sad to learn of Glenne Headly passing. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 9, 2017

Terrible news about Glenne Headly. A fine actress and a good person. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 9, 2017