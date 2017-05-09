Iconic Game Designer Hideo Kojima on Parallels Between 'Logan' and 'Metal Gear'

Read the full essay by Hideo Kojima on Glixel.



Most know Hideo Kojima as the 53-year-old creative force behind the cinematic Metal Gear series, but he's also a noted cinephile and has been sharing his thoughts on the medium in a series of essays for Glixel. Last month he wrote about the philosophy behind The Ghost In The Shell and this month his attention turns to difficulty of creating fictional universes with Marvel's Logan.

"By borrowing elements from Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's 2008 story Old Man Logan, director James Mangold strips Wolverine of his powers and replaces them with the burden of old age," says Kojima. "In this world, mutants are on the verge of extinction and Logan has lost his place. The universe where superheroes thrived is a distant memory."

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Kojima also connected the themes of Logan to his own work on his epic Metal Gear games. "n much the same way, both Snake and Logan had their place in the world taken away from them. What place is there in the world for those whose very being has been wrested from them? All that remains is the end of their story – a story of their departure. I attempted to pull the same trick you see in Logan – of simultaneously writing an "end" for MGS4 while trying not to actually end the whole saga."