'Gossip Girl' Actor Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Second Woman

A second woman has come forward to accuse Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick of sexual assault.

According to a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday, Westwick allegedly raped actress Aurélie Wynn back in July 2014, around the same time the actor allegedly attacked actress Kristina Cohen.

In her account, Wynn recalled how she was at Westwick's rented home at the time of the incident, at the invitation from a friend of hers who was dating Westwick's then-roommate, "a cast member on Glee."

"We all hung out until 5am, sun was starting to rise since it was summer so we all decided to get a few hours of shut eye since we all had events and things to do the next day and there are plenty of bedrooms," she wrote. "And like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight."

Wynn wrote that she was wearing a one piece bathing suit at the time that Westwick "ripped."

"When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out," she continued, adding that "I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me."

It is unclear from the wording of Wynn's account whether she or her friend was the one who was dating Salling at the time. (The former Glee actor plead guilty to child pornography charges last month).

Wynn added that she was told by other friends "it was best not to say anything," and so she kept quiet about the incident. When she caught wind of Cohen's account earlier this week, however, Wynn said she decided to speak out.

"I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world," she wrote. "I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really empowering what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal."

Rolling Stone has reached out to a rep for Westwick for comment.

Westwick himself issued a statement via Instagram Tuesday denying knowing Cohen or committing any acts of sexual assault. "I do not know this woman," the statement read. "I never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating Cohen's claims after the actress filed a police report Wednesday.