Debra Messing Calls Out Ivanka Trump: 'One Jewish Mother to Another'

Debra Messing kept it light but political at the GLAAD Media Awards that aired on Sunday night. The actress, who will appear on NBC revival of Will & Grace later this year, received the Excellence in Media Award from the organization.

Related NBC Officially Revives 'Will & Grace' for 10-Episode Run "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary is coming back where it belongs," network CEO says

Messing began by acknowledging the room full of award winners and their work to support the LGBTQ community before making a quip about her role on the hit musical television show Smash. She then noted the importance of Will & Grace returning to television during this particular political climate. "It is time to make America gay again!" she exclaimed.

Messing called for the entire room to continue resisting threats to LGBTQ Americans having their recently-won rights stripped of them and made a direct plea to Ivanka Trump, from "one Jewish mother to another."

"It's not enough to simply say that women's issues are important to you," Messing said. "Please stop blindly defending your father and start defending what you say you believe in. You can't just write #womenwhowork and think you're advancing feminism. You need to be a woman who does good work."