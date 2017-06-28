Dave Chappelle Adds Radio City Dates With Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill

Dave Chappelle has added three new shows to his August residency at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, tapping Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) as support.

Chance will join Chappelle at his August 17th gig, while Hill will appear on the 20th and Bey the 23rd. Tickets for those dates go on sale June 30th at 10 a.m. ET while a pre-sale begins June 29th at 10 a.m. ET.

Chappelle announced his Radio City residency at the beginning of June. The 14-night stand also includes four gigs with Roots, two with Chris Rock and shows with Erykah Badu, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Childish Gambino and Ali Wong. A special guest for the August 15th show has yet to be announced.

In January, Chappelle performed a surprise set at one of Chance the Rapper's "Open Mike" events in Chicago. The comedian has also worked closely with Hill and Bey in the past. Bey was both a musical guest and periodic performer on Chappelle's Show, while both he and Hill appeared in Chappelle's 2005 concert film Block Party.

Chappelle has several non-Radio City Music Hall tour dates scheduled for this summer, while he's also set to host Rihanna's Diamond Ball Charity event in September. Earlier this year, the comedian released two new Netflix comedy specials.