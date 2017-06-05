Dancing Policeman at Justin Bieber's Manchester Concert Goes Viral

It's safe to say that this policeman stole the show. At the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, June 4th, A-list talent like Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, and Little Mix took to the stage at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground to show their support for the city less than two weeks after a suicide bomber set off an explosive device at Grande's Dangerous Woman show.

But it was one policeman who held hands and danced with several children in the crowd that has come to symbolize the city's refusal to cower in fear following terrifying circumstances. (An attack on the London Bridge and Borough Market this past Saturday night killed seven and injured 48 others.)

In a clip that has since gone viral, a policeman in uniform holds hands with a group of young fans as the group dances in "Ring Around the Rosie" style. Online, Twitter users were moved by the footage, and reacted with an outpouring of love for the simple, carefree moment.

This is just amazing ❤️#OneLiveManchester pic.twitter.com/608ihRoR4y — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) June 4, 2017

That policeman dancing with those kids has been the best part of the night, pure spirit of Manchester ❤️❤️ — HM (@Hannahmckaaaay) June 4, 2017

All the love peace and great acts at manchester n the policeman dancing with the kids was the one to make me cry❤ — Annimoo63 (@AnnHarmon63) June 4, 2017

Let's all keep dancing and holding hands and the world would be a better place! #OneLoveManchester — Emma Tinniswood (@emmatinniswood) June 4, 2017

The viral moment took place during Justin Bieber's emotional speech to the crowd; the singer said he wanted to pay tribute to those whose lives were lost on May 22nd. In all, 22 adults and children were killed that day, with 116 other injured.

"I just want to honor those who were lost, those that were taken from us," he told the crowd, holding back tears. "We love you so much, to the families we love you so much."

At another point during the show, one concertgoer caught a video of a few security guards full-on dancing to Katy Perry’s "Roar," letting loose and feeling the groove.

LOOK AT THE SECURITY GUARDS AT THE CONCERT. THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/Z2gHZZFYN5 — Common White Girl (@GIRLposts) June 4, 2017

The benefit concert also paid tribute to the victims of Saturday night's attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, and raised a total of $12 million from the evening, though concert organizers expect the total to be much more once all is said and told. All net proceeds will go to the victims and families who were affected by the attack.