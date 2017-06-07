Cyndi Lauper to Score Broadway Adaptation of 'Working Girl'

Cyndi Lauper will write the music and lyrics for a new Broadway musical adaptation of the 1988 romantic comedy, Working Girl. Kim Rosenstock, a playwright and writer for Fox's New Girl, will pen the book. An exact production schedule will be announced at a later date.

Written by Kevin Wade and directed by Mike Nichols, Working Girl told the story of a secretary at an investment bank who navigates the cutthroat and often sexist world of Wall Street to push through a major merger and land her dream job. The film starred starred Melanie Griffith as protagonist Tess McGill and boasted an impressive ensemble cast that included Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Joan Cusack, Kevin Spacey and Alec Baldwin. The film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, while Griffith, Weaver, Cusack and Nichols also picked up nominations. Carly Simon won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for her contribution, "Let the River Run."

In a statement, Lauper said, "I love [Working Girl], and its story about a woman's very unconventional road to success in the Eighties is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay! It's also laugh-out-loud funny, which is why Kim Rosenstock is the perfect person to write the book."

Along with her work on New Girl, Rosenstock has written several plays including the critically acclaimed off-Broadway show Tigers Be Still, as well as 99 Ways to F@%k a Swan and Bride*Widow*Hag. Rosenstock also conceived and co-wrote the Playwrights Horizon musical, Fly By Night, which earned a Drama Desk Award nomination.

For Lauper, the Working Girl musical will follow her Tony-winning Broadway play Kinky Boots. The show was based on the 2005 British movie of the same name and debuted on Broadway in 2013. Lauper penned the music and the lyrics, while Broadway vet Harvey Fierstein wrote the book. The production earned six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for Lauper.

Lauper is also set to embark on a joint North American tour this summer with Rod Stewart. The trek begins July 6th in Hollywood, Florida. Lauper released her last studio album, Detour, in 2016.