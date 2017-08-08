'Colbert Report' Desk, Lost Prince Lyrics Headed to Auction

Stephen Colbert's interview desk from The Colbert Report and a handwritten lyric sheet for an unpublished Prince song are among numerous items up for sale via RR Auction. The auction lasts from August 10th to August 17th.

The Colbert Report interview desk was used on the show between January 2010 and December 2012. The round-top table comes from Crate and Barrel, though this one features "numerous marks and scratches made by Colbert himself." During its tenure on the Report, the table hosted Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Joan Rivers, Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron, Dolly Parton and more. The lot is estimated to sell for $5,000 and comes with a list of the over 400 people Colbert interviewed at the table (Colbert authenticated the last page with his signature and the note, "It's all true!").



Meanwhile, the Prince lyric sheet is a handwritten working draft of an unpublished song from around 2001. Ostensibly titled "Electric Rush," the track's lyrics read in part: "Been working so hard all day/ lookin 4 ward 2 just gettin offa my feet/ Kick these shoes behind the couch & fix/ me lil something 2 eat." While "Electric Rush" may have never become a full song, Prince's 2007 track "Here Eye Come" features the lyric, "Electric rush inside me is goin' crazy." The sheet is expected to sell for $8,000 or more. Other Prince items up for sale include a personally-worn pair of purple trousers and a stage-worn Batman mirror wristband.

The upcoming auction also includes several peculiar lots, including Tupac Shakur's 1996 Hummer H1, purchased a month before his death (estimated price $100,000) and the green umbrella Britney Spears infamously used to attack paparazzo Daniel Ramos in 2007. The umbrella is estimated to sell for $50,000 and Ramos will be doing 50 percent of the proceeds to two charities, one supporting leukemia research and another dedicated to using art therapies to help those with addictions.

RR Auction's Pop Culture Auction also boasts a slew of items tied to musicians such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Ramones and Michael Jackson.