Chloë Grace Moretz is distancing herself from recent ads for her upcoming animated film, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, calling out the billboards' body-shaming message.

Related Carrie Fisher Annihilates 'Star Wars' Body Shamers "Please stop debating about whether or not I aged well," actress writes. "Unfortunately it hurts all three of my feelings. My BODY hasn't aged as well as I have"

"I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team," the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star tweeted on Wednesday, May 31. "Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety. The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The ads in question, which first appeared last week at the Cannes Film Festival, show a tall, slim woman in red heels next to a shorter, heavier-set version of herself holding a pair of dainty red heels in her hands.

The text accompanying the two images reads, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?"

The movie, a twist on the classic Snow White fairy tale, features Moretz as the voice of the main character, a princess who "doesn't fit into the celebrity world of Princesses – or their dress size," according to a description on the production company’s website. The titular red heels allow the princess to strut around in a slimmer body.

Tess Holiday, a plus-size model, slammed the ad earlier this week, tweeting a photo of the billboard along with a comment: "How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?"

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Sujin Hwang, one of the film’s producers, told CNN that the trailer and the billboards had been creating an "opposite effect from that which was intended."

"Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty," Hwang said in a statement, adding, "We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign."

Moretz found herself in hot water last year after she slammed Kim Kardashian for sharing a nearly nude photo of herself to Instagram.

"@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies," Moretz tweeted at the time, to which the reality star retorted, "Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. Your Nylon cover is cute boo."