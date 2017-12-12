Charles Manson Cause of Death Revealed

The death certificate for Charles Manson reveals that the cult leader died of acute cardiac arrest, respiratory failure and colon cancer.

Related What It Was Like Meeting Charles Manson Journalist Erik Hedegaard was the last member of the media to see Manson in the flesh, at his last home, Corcoran State Prison, in California

According to the Kern County coroner (via TMZ), acute cardiac arrest was the primary factor in the Manson's November 19th death. Manson was also battling colon cancer in the months leading up to his death at the age of 83.

The California Department of Corrections said at the time of Manson's death that the mastermind behind the Tate-LaBianca murders had died of natural causes. Earlier in the month, Manson was transferred from Corcoran State Prison, where he was serving a life sentence, to a Bakersfield, California hospital as his condition worsened behind bars.

The Associated Press reports that Manson's corpse remains unburied as relatives and longtime associates battle over his estate, which includes music, paintings and two guitars, as well as the trademark over his image, which could be used in authorized films or documentaries.

At least three parties have come forward claiming ownership of the Manson estate, including one man who claims to be Manson's grandson.

Manson's reign of terror is reportedly a subplot in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film and the focus of a new podcast called Young Charlie.