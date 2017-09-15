Busy Philipps Mistaken for Sarah Huckabee Sanders by Jon Cooper

Jon Cooper felt the wrath of a thousand Freaks and Geeks fans, as well as actress Busy Philipps herself, when he mistakenly identified a photo of her younger self in character as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The mishap took place Thursday afternoon, when Cooper, the chairman of grassroots organization Democratic Coalition Against Trump (founded last year), shared what he presumed to be a throwback photo of Sanders to Twitter.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders even looked habitually pissed when she was a teenager!" he wrote in the accompanying tweet. "I guess having @GovMikeHuckabee as your dad does that to you."

The photo turned out to be a screenshot of Philipps pouting in character as Kim Kelly. (Some other familiar Hollywood names also got their start on the short-lived cult favorite, which ran from 1999 to 2000: Jason Segel, James Franco and Seth Rogen, to name a few.)

Philipps was not amused when she caught wind of the erroneous tweet, and took Cooper to task in a series of outraged messages.

"ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS," she wrote, adding in another: "ALSO I LOOK NOTHING LIKE SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL -?!?????!!!!!"

"I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW," she continued. When a fan quipped that Cooper was apparently a fan of hers, Philipps retorted back, "."APPARENTLY NOT SINCE HE THINKS IM SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS."



"ALSO. Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off," she concluded her rant.

Cooper tweeted an apology with a screenshot of the offending tweet shortly afterward, offering his mea culpa: "I deleted this tweet after I found out the pic wasn't Sanders but rather an actress w/ a huge fan base (who now all HATE me, lol). My bad!"



He also amended his apology with another thought: "My advice: Just because a Google search identifies an image as being a certain person, take that with a grain of salt! It could be wrong."

