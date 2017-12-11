Trending

Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Katy Perry Support Bulled Student Keaton Jones

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?" Tennessee native asks in emotional minute-long viral clip

Credit: Getty Images

Young Keaton Jones caught the attention of a number of major music artists and Hollywood celebrities over the weekend after his mother posted a one-minute video of him tearfully talking about being bullied Friday.

In the clip – viewed over 22 million times by early Monday per the Associated Press – the boy from Tennessee recounts how the kids at school make fun of him for his appearance and even physically attack him on a daily basis.

"They make fun of my nose," he says in the video, which his mother posted to Facebook. "They call me ugly. They say I have no friends." Jones adds that sometimes his classmates will "put milk on me and put ham down my clothes, throw bread on me."

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What's the point of it?" he asks in one particularly heartbreaking moment. "Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It's not OK."

Despite his own humiliation, however, Jones says he is just as concerned about others who get bullied too. "I don't like that they do it to me," he says. "And I, for sure, don't like that they do it to other people, cause it's not OK! People that are different don't need to be criticized about it. It's not their fault."

Jones' mother, Kimberly, wrote in her post to Facebook that she was sharing the video in hopes of bringing more awareness to the pervasive issue of schoolyard bullying.

"Talk to your kids," she wrote. "We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."

Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and others caught wind of Jones' plea and reached out to share their thoughts and offer him their friendship, support and, in some cases, VIP invitations.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on