Bryan Cranston on 'Possible' Redemption for Weinstein, Spacey

In light of the flurry of high-profile sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood, Bryan Cranston told the BBC that it's necessary to be "hypersensitive" about these issues. However, he says, redemption is and should be an option for disgraced individuals such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

"It would take time," the Emmy-winning actor said. "Iit would take a society to forgive them and it would take tremendous contrition on their part. And a knowingness that they have a deeply rooted psychological and emotional problem.

"If they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends and are not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road there is room for that, maybe so ... Then it would be up to us to determine, case by case, whether this person deserves a second chance."

Cranston applauded the actresses who bravely stepped forward to bring sexual harassment into the national conversation. While it was crucially important to have big-name celebrities driving attention to the cause, Cranston added that sexual misconduct isn't limited to movie stars. "It's a societal problem," Cranston said. "That's what's so great about it being exposed.”