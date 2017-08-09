Bill Murray Moved to Tears Over 'Groundhog Day' Broadway Musical

Bill Murray attended the Broadway adaptation of his 1993 comedy classic Groundhog Day Tuesday night, with the actor reportedly moved to tears by the new musical.

New York Times documented Murray's visit to the August Wilson Theater to see the musical for the first time. Throughout the evening, Murray was gracious with awestruck attendees, posing for selfies, leaving the bartending staff generous tips and even offering two young kids some of his Junior Mints.

Following the performance, Murray was asked why the musical, and the film, resonated so much. "The idea that we just have to try again. We just have to try again," Murray said. "It's such a beautiful, powerful idea."

Murray, who attended the show with his brother and Groundhog Day co-star Brian Doyle-Murray and the film's co-screenwriter Danny Rubin, was also "visibly sobbing" at the end of the performance.

"As actors, I can't respect enough how disciplined you are and how serving you are of the process," Murray told the cast backstage. "There's nothing worse than seeing someone that's out for themselves. And you are all in it for each other." As pictured above, Murray also posed with actor Andy Karl, who plays Murray's Phil Connors role in the musical.

Tim Minchin, who penned the music and lyrics for the adaptation, brought Groundhog Day, one of the 100 Greatest Movies of the Nineties, to the Broadway stage.

"Groundhog Day feels like such a theatrical idea," Minchin told Rolling Stone in April. "It belongs on stage; it's like a Stoppard or a Beckett. It's high concept: man stuck in a scenario, man stuck on stage doing the same show every night. It's one of the most narcissistic narratives ever: One person the world revolves around in a series of repeats that no one else remembers."