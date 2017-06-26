Bill Cosby Trial Juror Discusses Emotional 52-Hour Deliberation

One of the jurors from Bill Cosby's trial has spoken out about the emotional 52-hour deliberation that ended with the judge declaring a mistrial. Twenty-one-year-old Bobby Dugan is the first of the 12 jurors to identify himself and speak on camera about the trial, though a few others have come forward anonymously to the press with their testimonials.

In an interview with Good Morning America which aired Monday, Dugan noted how emotionally charged the deliberation had been. "The most intense moment, I think, was when there was about four people crying in the room," he recalls. "One was out in the hallway pacing, visibly upset."

It is revealed that Dugan grew up as a fan of Cosby's, going into the trial believing that the comedian was innocent. Now, Dugan believes that he is guilty of his many charges of felony aggravated indecent assault. He felt that more "substantial evidence" and a non-famous defendant would have both factored into an easier, quicker decision.

"I have had regret I guess, when we came to the final deadlock decision, and it has kind of been eating at my mind. This could have all be done with," he revealed. Dugan also added that the circumstances made the jurors feel "stir-crazy," having been locked in a relatively small room with one another for many days.

As his interviewer notes, Dugan and the other jurors did grow close through the trial and will reunite for a dinner once they recover from the ordeal. Other jurors have weighed in on the mistrial, though all have done so anonymously and none have appeared on camera. Soon after the trial, Judge Steven T. O'Neill released the names of the jurors who served during the trial and made it clear that it is not permissible for the jurors to "disclose anything said or done in the jury room by any of their fellow jurors that may indicate his or her thoughts or opinions."