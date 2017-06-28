Bill Cosby Gets 2018 L.A. Trial Date, Denies Sexual Assault Tour Reports

Bill Cosby will tentatively go to trial in Los Angeles July 30th, 2018 to face a civil suit accusing him of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, CBS Los Angeles reports. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge set the far-off court date because prosecutors in Pennsylvania are expected to retry the recent criminal case against Cosby that ended in a mistrial.

Judy Huth filed her lawsuit against Cosby in December 2014. At the time, she was the first to take legal action against the comedian amidst a new swell of sexual assault allegations. Nearly 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault and he's currently facing lawsuits from 10 women.

Huth was 15-years-old when Cosby allegedly assaulted her in 1974. While the criminal statute of limitations on the case has passed, Huth's civil suit is centered around psychological injuries that she developed over the past three years as a result of the alleged assault. The next hearing in the civil suit is scheduled for September, while a second Cosby deposition was put on hold pending the potential retrial of the criminal case.

Following the hearing in Los Angeles Tuesday, Huth's lawyer, Gloria Allred, said she did not believe the mistrial would affect her client's case. "There's a higher burden of proof in a criminal case than there is in a civil case," Allred said. "In a criminal case a prosecutor, any prosecutor, must carry the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

Along with the news of the 2018 trial date, Cosby took to Twitter Tuesday to deny reports that he would be hosting town halls across the country to speak about sexual assault. "The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false," the comedian said. "Any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time."

News of the town halls surfaced less than a week after the mistrial. At the time, a representative for the comedian confirmed to Rolling Stone and other outlets that Cosby would be speaking about sexual assault, but a second rep soon backtracked and said the events would focus on the "restoration of [Cosby's] legacy."

In a statement to CBS Los Angeles, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said the comedian's legal team would not let him speak about sexual assault. He did not say if there were still plans for any future public events.