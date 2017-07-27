Rick Astley may have provoked yet another unending round of Rickrolling Thursday when he tweeted in honor of the 30-year anniversary of his hit "Never Gonna Give You Up."

"30 years ago today I said I was Never Gonna Give You Up," he captioned a short clip of the now-infamous music video. "I am a man of my word - Rick x."

30 years ago today I said I was Never Gonna Give You Up. I am a man of my word - Rick x pic.twitter.com/VmbMQA6tQB — Rick Astley (@rickastley) July 27, 2017

Astley, who returned to the music scene last year with his album, 50, is best known today as the clean-cut Australian pop singer with the awkward dance moves, whose No.1 hit from 1987 made a comeback as an Internet phenomenon around 2007.

"I have no problem with it," the singer told Rolling Stone in an interview last December, of "Rickrolling," the practice of surprising someone with a clip of "Never Gonna Give You Up." "It's done me a lot of good, probably. The thing is it's not personal to me, even though I know it is me and it’s my name in the title of Rickrolling. It's that video that I'm in, it's that song that's mine, but it could have been anybody."

In honor of the 30th anniversary of "Never Gonna Give You Up," here are a few of the best Rickrolls to date:

1. Foo Fighters Rickroll the Westboro Baptist Church, 2015

2. Oregon representatives Rickroll a state House of Representatives hearing, 2011



3. Astley wins Best Act Ever in 2008 MTV vote



4. Astley shows up at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, interrupts performance by characters from Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, 2008



5. New York Mets get Rickrolled during 8th-inning singalong, 2008