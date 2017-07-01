At Least 17 People Injured in Little Rock Nightclub Shooting

At least 17 people were injured following a shooting at a Little Rock, Arkansas nightclub during a concert Friday night.

"We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert," the Little Rock Police tweeted.

"As of now all 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive. We will provide additional updates as needed," adding that one victim that was initially in critical condition had been upgraded to stable.

The gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. at the Power Ultra Lounge during a Finese2Tymes performance. Police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two groups inside the venue, KTHV reports, although no other details were provided.

No suspects were arrested in the aftermath of the shooting.

"Certainly during incidents such as this, emotions are very high. We need to be very careful with our words," Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said in a statement. "This is a blip on the map that we certainly didn't need, considering the history that we've had over the past week."

Video from the incident later emerged on social media:

In addition to the 17 shooting victims – which included several teenagers, the youngest a 16-year-old – an unspecified number of people were injured after being trampled as club-goers fled for the exits. Some people were also injured after they jumped out of the window of the multi-level venue, NBC News reports.