Anthony Weiner will be serving time for his latest sexual transgression: 21 months for sexting with a girl he knew to be a high school student back in 2016.

The former politician pleaded guilty in May to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison. On Monday, he cried as he read from a written statement in Manhattan federal court, according to USA Today, saying that he has hit "rock bottom." Weiner also said he was "a very sick man for a very long time."



Monday's decision comes after Weiner's attorneys had requested probation for the disgraced congressman, citing Weiner's "remarkable progress" over the past year. "This crime is a product of a sickness," his lawyers wrote in a memo filed earlier this month. "No one can dispute that Anthony's operatic self-destruction, of which the instant case has been but the final act, was born of deep sickness."



Federal prosecutors in the case, however, argued that probation would be "simply inadequate" punishment for Weiner's crime.

"Although the defendant's self-destructive path from United States congressman to felon is indisputably sad, his crime is serious and his demonstrated need for deterrence is real," the prosecutors wrote in a memo to the judge.

In September 2016, it was revealed that Weiner had engaged in a sexually explicit online relationship with a 15-year-old high school sophomore. Between the months of January and February 2016, the pair exchanged texts and photos even after the girl made clear that she was only 15. Weiner even sent her messages describing "what he would do to to her, if she were 18," according to court documents filed earlier this month.

The young woman sold her story to the UK's Daily Mail, along with screen grabs of their conversations, in which Weiner asked her to undress and touch herself via Skype. It was only the latest in a string of publicly humiliating episodes for the disgraced congressman.



One month prior, the New York Post had published lewd photos Weiner sent to an unnamed woman back in July 2015, including one wherein the former politician sent an inappropriate photo of himself while their four-year-old son slept in the bed next to him.

Weiner's then-wife, Huma Abedin, announced her separation from her husband of six years that same day.

Prior to that incident, Weiner made headlines in May 2011 after a sexually explicit photograph appeared briefly on his public Twitter account. He admitted to engaging in inappropriate relationships online and subsequently resigned from Congress. Then, two years later, he was on track to revive his political career when he was outed for sending more explicit images to a 22-year-old woman.

Weiner must report for his sentencing on November 6th.