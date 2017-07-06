Andrew Garfield: I Am a Gay Man Without the Physical Act

Andrew Garfield has claimed to be "a gay man right now" during at NT platform discussion about his performance in the play Angels in America. The Oscar nominee plays a man named Prior Walter who faces a battle with AIDS in the London production of the famed play.

Related Watch Andrew Garfield's Drag Performance of Whitney's 'I'm Every Woman' Actor impressed with an impromptu performance at the London stop of the drag revue Werq the World

Gay Times reported Garfield's clarification of his own sexuality, which followed a question from an audience member about how he did research for his role, which he had spent a year preparing for.

"As far as I know, I am not a gay man," he began before stating that he left the door open for an "awakening" later in his life where he could "explore that part of the garden."

Garfield noted that he was concerned that he may not have the right to play a gay man for this role and felt that he needed to trust Tony Kushner, the Pulitzer-prizewinning playwright who asked him to take on the part. He thanked his friends in the gay community for helping him learn more as well as "every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race," which he would watch with several cohorts on Sunday evenings.

"This is my life outside of this play," said the star, who famously dated Emma Stone in the past. "I am a gay man right now just without the physical act."

In late May, Garfield paid tribute to his newfound love of drag performance by performing in the London revue Werq the World, hosted by Drag Race panelist Michelle Visage and featuring several alums of the reality competition series. At the event, he competed in a lip-sync battle where he performed to Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman." He also toyed with drag for Arcade Fire's "We Exist" video where he was seen in a blonde wig and white dress roaming around Coachella.

Garfield's controversial comments echo similar reflections from actor James Franco, who has portrayed many gay characters on-screen. "I'm gay in my art and straight in my life," Franco once wrote in a magazine article. "I'm also gay in my life up to the point of intercourse."