Andrew Garfield showed off his acting versatility during a surprise performance at a London drag show on Tuesday, May 30th, and won himself some new fans in the process.

Garfield, who is currently starring in the London revival of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning drama Angels in America, was attending the London stop of the drag revue Werq the World along with co-stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Russell Tovey when the viral shenanigans went down. (The show at the Troxy featured Rupaul's Drag Race alums Violet Chachki, Kim Chi, Shea Coulee, Shangela, Detox, and Sasha Velor, and was hosted by Drag Race panelist Michelle Visage.)

The 33-year-old Amazing Spider-Man star was enjoying the show from the audience when he suddenly hopped onstage during a segment called “Wig in a Box,” in which he and three other members of the audience were called up to don wigs representing iconic singers and compete in a lip-sync battle. Garfield selected Whitney Houston, while the other three contestants pulled Cher, Dolly Parton, and Katy Perry.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that the Hollywood stud looked like he was having a blast as he rocked out with the curly brunette wig, dancing and lip-syncing his heart out to the 1992 hit. At one point, Garfield even did a back flip onstage, much to the delight of the audience.

After the show, Visage tracked down the actor and shared a photo of herself sandwiched between him and Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox.

“Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer,” she captioned the image.

This isn’t the first time Garfield has dressed in drag, however. In 2014, the Hacksaw Ridge actor donned a long blonde wig and a lace white dress as part of Arcade Fire’s music video for “We Exist.”