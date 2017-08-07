Amy Schumer Slated For Broadway Debut in Steve Martin's 'Meteor Shower'

Amy Schumer will make her Broadway debut in the latest run of Steve Martin's comedic play Meteor Shower. Previews begin November 1st, 2017 at Broadway's Booth Theatre, with opening night set for November 29th.

Keegan-Michael Key, co-creator and co-star of acclaimed sketch series Key and Peele, will also make his Broadway debut in the production, which features Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Alan Tudyk.

Meteor Shower is about two California couples – Corky (Schumer) and Norm (Tudyk), Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key) – during a seemingly normal dinner party that devolves into a marital fiasco.

"A meteor shower actually came to me first," Martin told San Diego Tribune of his inspiration for the piece. "I liked the idea of it – I liked the idea of a couple going to watch a meteor shower. And then the next thing is, well, who is everybody? And when I started to think about who everybody is (in the play), that's when it got worthy. Because I had a psychological interpretation of who everybody was, and that gave me something to write from."

Decorated Tony winner Jerry Zaks (The House of Blue Leaves, Six Degrees of Separation, Guys and Dolls) will direct the play. The production crew also includes scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Natasha Katz and sound designer Fitz Patton.

Meteor Shower made its world premiere in 2016 at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre, followed by a staging at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut. The play follows Martin's first musical, Bright Star – written and composed with Edie Brickell – which wrapped a Broadway run last year.

Bright Star received five Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The original Broadway cast recording earned a Grammy nod for Best Musical Theater Album.