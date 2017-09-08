Trending

Weed Warriors: Meet Six Women Shaping the Cannabis Industry

From creating edibles to crafting policy, these women are influencing the way marijuana industry is rolling out in America

Weed Warriors: Meet Six Women Shaping the Cannabis Industry
6
Marijuana is already a $7 billion market – and these women are helping to shape what it will look like as it grows. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
By Elisabeth Garber-Paul

Among the many benefits of marijuana legalization – from an influx of tax revenue to a reduced prison population – the emerging $7 billion market is providing new opportunities, with fewer barriers, for enterprising women. As a product, cannabis "crosses genders, ethnicities, economic backgrounds and political views," says Sally Nichols, a leading pot investor. "To me, that was a game-changer." Here are six women advancing the cause of America's most intoxicating cash crop.